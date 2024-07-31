Alembic Global Upgrades RTX (WBAG:RTX)

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, Alembic Global upgraded their outlook for RTX (WBAG:RTX) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 3,403 funds or institutions reporting positions in RTX. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTX is 0.49%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 1,404,965K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 94,192K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,430K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 68,395K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,233K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 44,303K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,189K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 11.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,708K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,155K shares , representing a decrease of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 2.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,434K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,122K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 2.71% over the last quarter.

