Alembic Global Upgrades BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Alembic Global upgraded their outlook for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.88% Downside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is $116.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $174.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.88% from its latest reported closing price of $126.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is 2,577MM, a decrease of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 991 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.30%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 99,490K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,813K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,750K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares , representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 17.63% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,164K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,972K shares , representing a decrease of 25.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 14.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,888K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 9.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,843K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 5.43% over the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies Inc. provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.

