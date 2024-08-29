Alembic Global Upgrades AeroVironment (AVAV)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Alembic Global upgraded their outlook for AeroVironment (NasdaqGS:AVAV) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.06% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is $203.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from its latest reported closing price of $193.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is 635MM, a decrease of 10.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 10.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAV is 0.29%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 28,519K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAV is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,808K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,512K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 57.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 7.77% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,217K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 16.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 896K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 15.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 708K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 22.98% over the last quarter.

AeroVironment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AeroVironmentprovides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

