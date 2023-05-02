Alembic Global Downgrades Textron (TXT)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Alembic Global downgraded their outlook for Textron (NYSE:TXT) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textron is 85.23. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.12% from its latest reported closing price of 67.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is 13,847MM, an increase of 7.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXT is 0.25%, an increase of 18.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 208,543K shares. The put/call ratio of TXT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,673K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,681K shares, representing a decrease of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 0.52% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 9,239K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,975K shares, representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,476K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,912K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,102K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares, representing a decrease of 26.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,895K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,806K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 13.72% over the last quarter.

Textron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

See all Textron regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.