Alembic Global Downgrades Northrop Grumman (WBAG:NOCO)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Alembic Global downgraded their outlook for Northrop Grumman (WBAG:NOCO) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOCO is 0.30%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 148,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,978K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,748K shares , representing a decrease of 47.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 37.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,480K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 14.50% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,334K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,748K shares , representing a decrease of 32.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 20.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,207K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,123K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,264K shares , representing a decrease of 27.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 89.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

