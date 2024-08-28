Alembic Global Downgrades Northrop Grumman (LSE:0K92)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Alembic Global downgraded their outlook for Northrop Grumman (LSE:0K92) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.16% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is 526.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 399.49 GBX to a high of 631.31 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.16% from its latest reported closing price of 510.77 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is 40,850MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K92 is 0.30%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 148,814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,978K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,748K shares , representing a decrease of 47.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 37.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,480K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 14.50% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,334K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,748K shares , representing a decrease of 32.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 20.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,207K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,123K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,264K shares , representing a decrease of 27.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 89.87% over the last quarter.

