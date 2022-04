April 21 (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov has resigned as president and a director of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM, the company said on Thursday.

The company did not disclose the reason behind the resignation of Alekperov, 71.

(Reporting by Reuters)

