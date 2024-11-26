Alector shares may settle in $2.50-$3.50 range, says Mizuho

Mizuho says Alector’s (ALEC) top-line Phase 2 results for AL002 in Alzheimer’s disease “were non-equivocal, with negative signals on all primary or secondary endpoints.” The outcome comes as a “significant setback,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm does not think it is unreasonable to see Alector shares settle somewhere in between the $2.50-$3.50 range. The stock in early trading is down 34%, or $1.34, to $2.62. Mizuho has an Outperform rating on Alector.
