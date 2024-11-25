News & Insights

Alector Restructures After Alzheimer’s Trial Misses Goal

November 25, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Alector, Inc. is implementing a 17% workforce reduction to align with strategic priorities after its INVOKE-2 trial of AL002 in early Alzheimer’s disease did not meet primary endpoints. Despite these setbacks, Alector remains committed to advancing its drug candidates for neurodegenerative diseases and expects its cash reserves to fund operations through 2026. The company continues to develop its Alector Brain Carrier platform and other promising therapies, aiming to improve patient outcomes with innovative treatments.

