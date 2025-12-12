Markets
Alector Names Neil Berkley As Chief Financial Officer

December 12, 2025 — 05:21 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Alector Inc. (ALEC) announced on Friday that Neil Berkley will be stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer starting December 10, 2025. Berkley, who has been with the company since 2024, previously held the role of Chief Business Officer and was also serving as Interim CFO. He will keep his position as CBO while officially taking on the CFO duties.

With more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, finance, business development, and operations in the biotech and pharma sectors, Berkley brings knowledge and experience to the table.

ALEC closed Friday's trading at $1.49 up $0.03 or 2.05 percent on the Nasdaq.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
