Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$5.9m missing forecasts by 32%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.67 some 22% below prior forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ALEC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Alector's seven analysts is for revenues of US$35.0m in 2021, which would reflect a major 57% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$2.41. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$36.3m and US$2.21 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$33.63, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Alector analyst has a price target of US$44.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$28.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Alector's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 57% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 23% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Alector is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Alector. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Alector's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$33.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Alector going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Alector (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

