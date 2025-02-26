Alector, Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Clinical Trials and Pipeline Development

Alector reports financial results and updates on clinical trials for neurodegenerative diseases, with significant cash reserves through 2026.

Alector, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, highlighting significant clinical developments in neurodegenerative disease therapies. The company expects to announce topline data from the INFRONT-3 Phase 3 trial of latozinemab for frontotemporal dementia by Q4 2025 and aims to complete enrollment for the PROGRESS-AD Phase 2 trial of AL101/GSK4527226 in early Alzheimer’s disease by mid-2025. With a strong cash position of $413.4 million, Alector is well-funded through 2026 and is utilizing its proprietary Alector Brain Carrier technology to enhance therapeutic candidates targeting amyloid beta and GCase-related conditions. Although the company reported a net loss of $2.1 million for Q4 2024, it remains optimistic about its diverse pipeline, including programs targeting various neurodegenerative mechanisms. Alector plans to provide additional updates during a conference call and webcast on February 26, 2025.

Positive topline data from the pivotal INFRONT-3 Phase 3 clinical trial of latozinemab in frontotemporal dementia expected by Q4 2025, indicating significant progress in a critical area of neuroscience.

Collaboration revenue increased significantly year-over-year, reaching $54.2 million for Q4 2024, reflecting growing partnerships and commercial momentum.

Robust cash position of $413.4 million as of December 31, 2024, providing sufficient funding to support operations through 2026, which enhances financial stability and investor confidence.

Advancements in proprietary Alector Brain Carrier technology that aims to improve the efficacy of therapeutic candidates, positioning the company as an innovator in drug delivery systems for neurodegenerative diseases.

Topline data from the pivotal INFRONT-3 Phase 3 clinical trial of latozinemab is not expected until Q4 2025, indicating a lengthy development timeline before any potential therapeutic benefits can be realized.

The AL002 trial did not meet its primary endpoint, which raises questions about the efficacy of the candidate and could impact investor confidence and market perception.

The company's cash position has decreased significantly from $548.9 million in 2023 to $413.4 million in 2024, which could signal financial strain or challenges in funding future operations and R&D activities.

What is the INFRONT-3 Phase 3 clinical trial about?

The INFRONT-3 Phase 3 trial evaluates latozinemab for treating frontotemporal dementia with a granulin gene mutation.

When will topline data from the INFRONT-3 trial be available?

Topline data from the INFRONT-3 trial are expected to be reported in Q4 2025.

What is Alector's financial outlook for 2025?

Alector anticipates collaboration revenue between $5 million and $15 million and R&D expenses between $175 million and $185 million in 2025.

What is the purpose of the PROGRESS-AD Phase 2 clinical trial?

The PROGRESS-AD trial aims to evaluate AL101/GSK4527226 in participants with early Alzheimer’s disease.

How much cash does Alector have to support its operations?

Alector reported $413.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, sufficient to fund operations through 2026.

$ALEC Insider Trading Activity

$ALEC insiders have traded $ALEC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNON ROSENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,671 shares for an estimated $260,828 .

. SARA KENKARE-MITRA (President and Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,426 shares for an estimated $134,745 .

. GARY ROMANO (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,370 shares for an estimated $78,904 .

. MARC GRASSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,786 shares for an estimated $77,162.

$ALEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ALEC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and recent portfolio and business updates. As of December 31, 2024, Alector’s cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $413.4 million.





“Alector is entering a potentially transformative period for the company, as we continue to advance our clinical programs toward key milestones while also driving the development of our wholly owned, early-stage pipeline,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alector. “We look forward to reporting topline data from the pivotal INFRONT-3 Phase 3 trial of latozinemab targeting frontotemporal dementia with a granulin gene mutation by the fourth quarter. Additionally, we expect to complete enrollment in the PROGRESS-AD Phase 2 trial of AL101/GSK4527226 in participants with early Alzheimer’s disease by mid-2025. With our broad and diverse portfolio of genetically validated drug candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, backed by a strong financial position that will fund operations through 2026, Alector is well-positioned to advance our mission to deliver transformative therapies for patients with neurodegenerative brain disorders.”





Sara Kenkare-Mitra, Ph.D., President and Head of Research and Development at Alector, added, “We are making significant progress in advancing Alector’s preclinical and research pipeline. By leveraging our expertise in neuroscience and drug discovery, and selectively applying our proprietary Alector Brain Carrier technology platform, we are able to enhance brain delivery and biodistribution of therapeutic cargo to potentially improve safety and efficacy. We are currently selecting lead candidates for two programs, ADP037-ABC, targeting amyloid beta, and ADP050-ABC, replacing GCase. We aim to advance these programs toward IND-enabling studies later this year, with plans to enter the clinic in 2026.”







Recent Clinical Updates











Progranulin Programs (latozinemab (AL001) and AL101/GSK4527226) Being Developed in Collaboration with GSK











Latozinemab









The pivotal, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled INFRONT-3 Phase 3 clinical trial of latozinemab targeting frontotemporal dementia with a granulin gene mutation (FTD-



GRN



) is ongoing. Topline data are anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2025.



The pivotal, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled INFRONT-3 Phase 3 clinical trial of latozinemab targeting frontotemporal dementia with a granulin gene mutation (FTD- GRN ) is ongoing. Topline data are anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2025.



Latozinemab is a novel investigational human monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to block and downregulate the sortilin receptor to elevate the level of progranulin (PGRN) in the brain. It has been granted Orphan Drug, Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations, and the company believes it is the most advanced PGRN-elevating candidate in development for this condition.









AL101/GSK4527226









PROGRESS-AD, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AL101/GSK4527226 in early Alzheimer’s disease (AD) continues to enroll well, with substantial progress toward its target enrollment of 282 participants. Alector and GSK plan to complete trial enrollment by mid-2025.



PROGRESS-AD, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AL101/GSK4527226 in early Alzheimer’s disease (AD) continues to enroll well, with substantial progress toward its target enrollment of 282 participants. Alector and GSK plan to complete trial enrollment by mid-2025.



AL101/GSK4527226 is an investigational human mAb designed to block and downregulate the sortilin receptor to elevate the level of PGRN in the brain in a manner that is similar to investigational latozinemab but with different pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties, making it suitable for the potential treatment of more prevalent neurodegenerative diseases.









Preclinical and Research Pipeline







Alector is advancing a preclinical and early research pipeline focused on removing toxic proteins, replacing deficient proteins, and restoring immune and nerve cell function. Leveraging its deep expertise in drug development and proprietary technologies, including protein engineering, antibody discovery, and its Alector Brain Carrier (ABC) platform for blood-brain barrier transport, the company is progressing a curated portfolio of programs targeting genetically validated disease mechanisms. This approach has led to a suite of innovative programs with the potential to make a significant impact on neurodegeneration.









ADP037-ABC



is a proprietary anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody paired with the company’s ABC for the treatment of AD. It is designed to remove brain Aβ plaques, with the potential to reduce the incidence and/or severity of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) and enable subcutaneous delivery. It targets a validated epitope, specific to brain Aβ plaques, combined with an optimized antibody constant region to enhance phagocytosis of Aβ plaques. By leveraging ABC technology, ADP037-ABC aims to clear Aβ efficiently, thereby reducing plaque accumulation and potentially slowing disease progression while minimizing ARIA.







is a proprietary anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody paired with the company’s ABC for the treatment of AD. It is designed to remove brain Aβ plaques, with the potential to reduce the incidence and/or severity of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) and enable subcutaneous delivery. It targets a validated epitope, specific to brain Aβ plaques, combined with an optimized antibody constant region to enhance phagocytosis of Aβ plaques. By leveraging ABC technology, ADP037-ABC aims to clear Aβ efficiently, thereby reducing plaque accumulation and potentially slowing disease progression while minimizing ARIA.





ADP050-ABC



is a GCase replacement therapy paired with the company’s proprietary ABC for



GBA



gene mutation carriers with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Lewy body dementia. In these patients, mutations in the



GBA



gene lead to deficient GCase activity. ADP050-ABC uses Alector-engineered GCase, which is proprietary and has been designed to have a longer half-life and to break down glucocerebroside, a lipid that accumulates in neurons and contributes to neurodegeneration. This mechanism aims to reduce cellular dysfunction and slow disease progression.







is a GCase replacement therapy paired with the company’s proprietary ABC for GBA gene mutation carriers with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Lewy body dementia. In these patients, mutations in the GBA gene lead to deficient GCase activity. ADP050-ABC uses Alector-engineered GCase, which is proprietary and has been designed to have a longer half-life and to break down glucocerebroside, a lipid that accumulates in neurons and contributes to neurodegeneration. This mechanism aims to reduce cellular dysfunction and slow disease progression.





ADP056



is a Reelin modulator designed to block tau pathology and promote synaptic function in AD. Reelin, a large, secreted protein, regulates neuronal function and tau accumulation. Gain-of-function Reelin variants protect against familial AD through a mechanism that appears to uncouple amyloid and tau pathology. ADP056 is designed to mimic these protective effects of the Reelin mutation.







is a Reelin modulator designed to block tau pathology and promote synaptic function in AD. Reelin, a large, secreted protein, regulates neuronal function and tau accumulation. Gain-of-function Reelin variants protect against familial AD through a mechanism that appears to uncouple amyloid and tau pathology. ADP056 is designed to mimic these protective effects of the Reelin mutation.





ADP063-ABC



and



ADP064-ABC



are therapeutic candidates paired with the company’s proprietary ABC that target tau pathology in AD through distinct approaches. First, ADP063-ABC will focus on combining a proprietary anti-tau antibody directed to a validated tau epitope with ABC and an optimized antibody constant region. It is designed to block the spread of tau aggregates and has the potential for subcutaneous delivery. Second, ADP064-ABC will focus on using an anti-tau siRNA combined with ABC, which aims to prevent the synthesis of the tau mRNA and protein. Both approaches seek to leverage a highly brain-penetrant approach to remove toxic tau and potentially slow cognitive decline in AD.







and are therapeutic candidates paired with the company’s proprietary ABC that target tau pathology in AD through distinct approaches. First, ADP063-ABC will focus on combining a proprietary anti-tau antibody directed to a validated tau epitope with ABC and an optimized antibody constant region. It is designed to block the spread of tau aggregates and has the potential for subcutaneous delivery. Second, ADP064-ABC will focus on using an anti-tau siRNA combined with ABC, which aims to prevent the synthesis of the tau mRNA and protein. Both approaches seek to leverage a highly brain-penetrant approach to remove toxic tau and potentially slow cognitive decline in AD.



In December 2024, Alector and co-recipient University of Luxembourg were awarded a $1.7 million grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) for collaborative research on glycoprotein nonmetastatic melanoma protein B (GPNMB), a PD target.







In December 2024, Alector and co-recipient University of Luxembourg were awarded a $1.7 million grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) for collaborative research on glycoprotein nonmetastatic melanoma protein B (GPNMB), a PD target.



Alector plans to hold an educational webinar in the second quarter of 2025 to present additional preclinical data on the company’s anti-amyloid beta and GCase programs, as well as advancements in ABC.













TREM2 Program (AL002)









On April 5, 2025, Alector plans to present the results from the INVOKE-2 Phase 2 clinical trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of AL002, a TREM2 agonist, in individuals with early AD, during an oral presentation at the AD/PD™ 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, taking place in Vienna, Austria. While the trial did not meet its primary endpoint, Alector remains committed to advancing the understanding of AD pathophysiology and the development of effective therapeutics for the disease.













Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Revenue.



Collaboration revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $54.2 million, compared to $15.2 million for the same period in 2023. Collaboration revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $100.6 million, compared to $97.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in year-over-year collaborative revenue was primarily due to an increase in revenue recognized for the AL002 and latozinemab programs. Collaboration revenue under the AbbVie Agreement was fully recognized as of December 31, 2024.







R&D Expenses.



Total research and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $46.5 million, compared to $47.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $185.9 million compared to $192.1 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in year-over-year R&D expenses was mainly due to the Company’s strategy to prioritize selected programs.







G&A Expenses.



Total general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $15.0 million compared to $14.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $59.6 million compared to $56.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in year-over-year G&A expenses is primarily due to the impairment of the right-of-use asset and the leasehold improvements as the Company approved a plan to transition operations from our laboratory and offices in Newark, California to our South San Francisco Headquarters.







Net Loss.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Alector reported a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.02 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $41.4 million, or $0.49 net loss per share, for the same period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, Alector reported a net loss of $119.0 million or $1.23 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $130.4 million or $1.56 net loss per share, for the same period in 2023.







Cash Position.



Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $413.4 million as of December 31, 2024. Management expects that this will be sufficient to fund current operations through 2026.







2025 Guidance.



Management anticipates, for the year ending 2025, collaboration revenue to be between $5 million and $15 million, total research and development expenses to be between $175 million and $185 million, and total general and administrative expenses to be between $55 million and $65 million.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call







Alector’s management team will host a conference call to discuss Alector’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, as well as provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast and accessible via the investor relations section of Alector’s website at



www.alector.com



.





To access the call, please use the following information:





Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT





The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Alector’s website at



https://investors.alector.com/events-and-presentations/events



and following the event a replay will be archived there for 30 days. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this



online form



. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.







About Alector







Alector is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of genetically validated programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace missing proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector’s product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, including frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson's disease, and Lewy body dementia. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit



www.alector.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business plans, business strategy, product candidates, blood-brain barrier technology platform, research and preclinical pipeline, planned and ongoing preclinical studies and clinical trials, anticipated timing of and detail regarding release of data for INFRONT-3, expected milestones, expectations of our collaborations, expectations of our interactions with regulatory authorities, and financial and cash guidance. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties as set forth in Alector’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed for 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as the other documents Alector files from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Alector to differ materially from those contained in Alector’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Alector specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.









Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data









(in thousands)















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023







































Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities





$





413,397











$







548,861









Total assets









468,303













621,827









Total current liabilities (excluding deferred revenue)









101,396













94,973









Deferred revenue (including current portion)









195,832













293,820









Total liabilities









341,503













487,669









Total stockholders’ equity









126,800













134,158

















































Consolidated Statement of Operations Data









(in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Collaboration revenue





$





54,240













$





15,190













$





100,558













$





97,062













Operating expenses:





































Research and development









46,461

















47,723

















185,940

















192,115













General and administrative









15,028

















14,920

















59,615

















56,687













Total operating expenses









61,489

















62,643

















245,555

















248,802













Loss from operations









(7,249





)













(47,453





)













(144,997





)













(151,740





)









Other income, net









5,223

















7,685

















26,076

















26,561













Net loss before income tax









(2,026





)













(39,768





)













(118,921





)













(125,179





)









Income tax expense









48

















1,666

















128

















5,212













Net loss





$





(2,074





)









$





(41,434





)









$





(119,049





)









$





(130,391





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.02





)









$





(0.49





)









$





(1.23





)









$





(1.56





)









Shares used in computing net loss per share basic and diluted









98,319,416

















84,384,151

















96,588,177

















83,733,730























Alector Contacts



:





Alector





Katie Hogan





202-549-0557







katie.hogan@alector.com







Argot Partners (media)





David Rosen





(212) 600-1494







alector@argotpartners.com







Argot Partners (investors)





Laura Perry





212-600-1902







alector@argotpartners.com





