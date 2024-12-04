Alector downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA

BofA downgraded Alector (ALEC) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $1, down from $9.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALEC:
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Alector shares may settle in $2.50-$3.50 range, says Mizuho
- Alector downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- Alector price target lowered to $7 from $35 at H.C. Wainwright
- Alector price target lowered to $5 from $16 at BTIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.