Alector (ALEC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alector Inc (Symbol: ALEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.68, changing hands as high as $22.70 per share. Alector Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALEC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.38 per share, with $43.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.66.

