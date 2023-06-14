Alecta's asset management chief steps down

Adds company comment in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 4-6

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Swedish pension fund provider Alecta said on Wednesday its head of asset management, Henrik Gade Jepsen, will leave the company and that the search for a replacement had begun.

Jepsen had started the job of asset management chief in December last year but went on sick leave shortly after, a company spokesperson said.

Alecta declined to comment further on his departure.

Sweden's largest pension fund provider in March said it had lost 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.83 billion) from its holdings in First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

As a result, Alecta's board later fired CEO Magnus Billing, while Sweden's financial watchdog launched an investigation.

Kerim Kaskal will for the time being be Alecta's acting chief of asset management, the company said.

($1 = 10.6839 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

