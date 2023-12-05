News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

Alecta to lead class action lawsuit against First Republic Bank

Credit: REUTERS/HYUNJOO JIN

December 05, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail on losses, lawsuit, quote, background

COPENHAGEN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swedish pension fund provider Alecta said on Tuesday it will lead a class action lawsuit against First Republic Bank, with the aim of recovering as much as possible of the capital that investors lost when the U.S. niche bank collapsed this year.

U.S. regulators on May 1 seized First Republic Bank and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, in a deal to resolve the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and draw a line under a lingering banking turmoil.

Sweden's largest pension fund provider lost 19.6 billion crowns ($1.92 billion) from share holdings in First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

"We have a duty to take the legal measures we can to recover as much of the capital as possible after the collapse of First Republic," Alecta CEO Peder Hasslev, said in a statement.

The process is being conducted with the help of U.S. litigation lawyers, Alecta said.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund and Swedish pension fund AP7 were last week named co-lead plaintiffs in an ongoing class action relating to the now-bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
SBNY
FRCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.