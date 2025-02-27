$ALEC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALEC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,408,225 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALEC:
$ALEC Insider Trading Activity
$ALEC insiders have traded $ALEC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARNON ROSENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,671 shares for an estimated $260,828.
- SARA KENKARE-MITRA (President and Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,426 shares for an estimated $134,745.
- GARY ROMANO (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,370 shares for an estimated $78,904.
- MARC GRASSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,786 shares for an estimated $77,162.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALEC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ALEC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 9,695,228 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,323,980
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 4,631,998 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,754,476
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,705,229 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,002,882
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 2,158,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,079,083
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,207,371 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,281,931
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,086,253 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,053,018
- 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC added 995,841 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,882,139
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ALEC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.