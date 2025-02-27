$ALEC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALEC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,408,225 of trading volume.

$ALEC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALEC:

$ALEC insiders have traded $ALEC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNON ROSENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,671 shares for an estimated $260,828 .

. SARA KENKARE-MITRA (President and Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,426 shares for an estimated $134,745 .

. GARY ROMANO (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,370 shares for an estimated $78,904 .

. MARC GRASSO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,786 shares for an estimated $77,162.

$ALEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ALEC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

