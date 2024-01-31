News & Insights

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to 'Rust' shooting charge

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

January 31, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by Andrew Hay for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin on Wednesday plead not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western "Rust."

Baldwin made the plea as he waived his right to an arraignment after he was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 19, court documents showed.

