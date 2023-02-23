Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

Recasts with sourcing from court documents

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," court documents show.

Baldwin, who is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge on Friday, entered the plea via a court filing.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies charged Baldwin and the movie's set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter last month for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech and Leslie Adler)

