Alec Baldwin again charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting

Adds details about latest charge

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of the Western film "Rust."

Prosecutors in April had dismissed previous charges against the actor.

Friday's indictment followed an independent forensic test that concluded that Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of a revolver he was using in a rehearsal for it to have fired the live round that killed Hutchins.

The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank McGurty)

