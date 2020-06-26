Aleatica to buy majority stake in Italian road operator from Intesa

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - International infrastructure operator Aleatica said on Friday it had agreed to buy a controlling stake in Italian motorway operator Progetto Brebemi from Intesa Sanpaolo .

Brebemi operates a 62-km motorway that connects Italy's financial capital Milan with Brescia, another mayor industrialised Italian city. Brebemi's concession expires in 2040. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini, Editing by Francesca Piscioneri) ((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREBEMI M&A/ALEATICA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.