AleAnna Stock Soars 80%

(RTTNews) - Stock of AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) is surging about 80 percent on Friday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to influence the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $6.84 on the Nasdaq, up 80.61 percent. The stock opened at $3.99 and has climbed as high as $7.30 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.31 to $18.30.

The company's stock closed on Thursday at $3.79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.