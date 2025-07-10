AleAnna Reports Strong Early Production Success at Longanesi Field, Exceeding Expectations with $100,000 in Daily Revenues

AleAnna reports strong natural gas production at Longanesi Field, exceeding expectations and generating over $100,000 daily in revenue.

Quiver AI Summary

AleAnna, in collaboration with Societa Padana Energia, has achieved over six weeks of continuous natural gas production from the Longanesi Field, exceeding expectations with a stabilized daily output of approximately 28 million cubic feet. This production milestone was reached earlier than anticipated, generating over $100,000 in daily revenue due to favorable natural gas prices in Italy averaging around $13.50 per thousand cubic feet. As the European Union aims to eliminate Russian gas imports by 2027, AleAnna's operations are well-positioned to meet growing domestic demand for natural gas. The company's CEO, Marco Brun, highlighted these positive results as indicative of AleAnna's growth and profitability potential, as they continue to advance sustainable energy solutions while expanding their natural gas production capabilities.

Potential Positives

AleAnna has achieved a stabilized natural gas production rate of approximately 28 MM cubic feet per day at the Longanesi Field, exceeding expectations and reaching the budgeted maximum rate for 2025 ahead of schedule.

The strong performance in production has resulted in revenues exceeding $100,000 per day, benefiting from robust natural gas prices in Italy averaging about $13.50 per Mcf over the last six weeks.

The European Union's goal to eliminate Russian natural gas imports by 2027 is likely to increase demand for domestic natural gas in Italy, positioning AleAnna favorably for long-term growth.

The company plans further expansions of reserves and production, indicating potential for ongoing profitability and growth in the future.

Potential Negatives

Even though the production rates have exceeded expectations, the company has acknowledged potential risks related to over-production, indicating concerns about long-term reservoir health.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty for investors regarding the actual performance and financial condition of the company.

The company faces inherent uncertainties and risks that could impact its future results, as outlined in the "Risk Factors" section, which may deter potential investors from feeling confident in the company’s outlook.

FAQ

What recent achievement has AleAnna made at the Longanesi Field?

AleAnna has recorded over 6 weeks of continuous production with an average daily natural gas production rate of 28 MM cubic feet.

How much revenue is AleAnna generating from natural gas sales?

AleAnna is generating approximately $100,000 per day in revenues from its natural gas production at Longanesi.

What are the natural gas prices in Italy affecting AleAnna's revenue?

Natural gas prices in Italy have averaged about $13.50 per Mcf, positively impacting AleAnna's revenue from production.

How does the EU's energy goals impact AleAnna's operations?

The EU aims to eliminate Russian gas imports by 2027, increasing domestic natural gas demand and benefiting AleAnna's operations.

What is AleAnna's focus in terms of energy production?

AleAnna focuses on sustainability and low-carbon natural gas production, supporting Italy's energy transition with projects like Longanesi.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





AleAnna and its partner Societa Padana Energia have recorded more than 6 weeks of continuous production history at the Longanesi Field, with steadily growing daily rates.



AleAnna and its partner Societa Padana Energia have recorded more than 6 weeks of continuous production history at the Longanesi Field, with steadily growing daily rates.



Results have been above expectations, with a stabilized natural gas production rate of approximately 28 MM cubic feet per day, which was achieved well ahead of the anticipated 3-month timeline for this milestone.



Results have been above expectations, with a stabilized natural gas production rate of approximately 28 MM cubic feet per day, which was achieved well ahead of the anticipated 3-month timeline for this milestone.



Strong natural gas prices in Italy, averaging about $13.50 / Mcf over the last 6 weeks, are providing AleAnna > $100,000 / day in revenues.



Strong natural gas prices in Italy, averaging about $13.50 / Mcf over the last 6 weeks, are providing AleAnna > $100,000 / day in revenues.



The European Union’s (EU) stated goal of eliminating Russian natural gas imports by year-end 2027 should create a longer-term demand for domestic natural gas in Italy.







DALLAS and ROME, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna, Inc. (“AleAnna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANNA) is pleased to announce strong early performance from the Longanesi Field. All five wells in the Phase 1 development are contributing to current daily production averaging 28 million cubic feet per day, which was AleAnna’s budgeted maximum rate for 2025. While striving to prevent damage to the reservoirs from early over-production, the impressive growth rate in daily production over the first 6 full weeks of production nonetheless signals potential for the Phase 1 development to outperform initial expectations.





Combined with average Italian natural gas prices over this 6-week period of about $13.50 per thousand cubic feet, current production is generating in excess of $100,000 in revenue per day net to AleAnna’s account. In addition, the Company expects further expansions of reserves and additional increases in daily production, highlighting Longanesi’s importance as a driver of mid-to-longer term growth for AleAnna.









Advantaged Natural Gas Environment in the EU









About 20% of the EU’s natural gas supply continues to come from Russia. As part of a broader plan to improve energy security and independence, the EU has stated an overarching goal to completely eliminate Russian natural gas supply by year-end 2027. The need to replace this supply, combined with gas storage levels at 34% of capacity, has created an increased demand for new sources of domestic natural gas and a near-to-mid-term increase in the price of natural gas in the EU.





AleAnna is committed to strengthening Italy's long-term energy security while supporting the global transition to cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy. By advancing current and future investments at Longanesi, AleAnna aims to address the gap in natural gas supply left by the loss of Russian natural gas imports.









Management Commentary









Marco Brun, Chief Executive Officer of AleAnna, emphasized the importance of the positive early results from Longanesi, stating: “Strong early results from Longanesi are a signal of AleAnna’s growth potential and profitability. With an advantaged environment for natural gas producers in the EU, and the opportunity to further grow our Longanesi production, we are excited about the future of the Company.”









About AleAnna









AleAnna is a technology-driven energy company focused on bringing sustainability and new supplies of low-carbon natural gas and RNG to Italy, aligning traditional energy operations with renewable solutions, with developments like the Longanesi field leading the way in supporting a responsible energy transition. With three conventional gas discoveries in Italy already made and fourteen new natural gas exploration projects planned this decade, AleAnna plays a pivotal role in Italy’s energy transition. Italy’s extensive infrastructure, featuring 33,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three major gas storage facilities, and a strong base of existing RNG facilities, aligns with AleAnna’s commitment to sustainability. AleAnna’s RNG projects’ portfolio includes three plants under development and almost 100 projects representing approximately €1.1 billion potential investment in the next few years. AleAnna operates regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome, Italy.









Forward-Looking Statements









The information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein regarding AleAnna’s future operations, financial position, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on AleAnna’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of AleAnna’s control. AleAnna’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those under “Risk Factors” in AleAnna’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by AleAnna with the SEC on November 21, 2024, as well as general economic conditions; AleAnna’s need for additional capital; risks associated with the growth of AleAnna’s business; and changes in the regulatory environment in which AleAnna operates. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact AleAnna’s expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AleAnna. SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AleAnna disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.









Investor Relations Contact









Bill Dirks







wkdirks@aleannagroup.com











Website











https://www.aleannainc.com/





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.