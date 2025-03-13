AleAnna and Societa Energia Padana Secure Authorizations to Launch Production at Longanesi Field, Strengthening Italy's Energy Security

AleAnna and Societa Energia Padana are set to begin production at the Longanesi Field, addressing Europe's gas supply challenges.

AleAnna and its partner Societa Energia Padana have received all authorizations necessary to initiate production at the Longanesi Field.



Once stabilization of the processing facility is complete, production to sales will begin shortly thereafter.



The start-up of the Longanesi field plays a critical role in reducing Europe’s natural gas supply gap, highlighting the urgent need for reliable domestic energy solutions like Longanesi to strengthen Italy’s energy security.



DALLAS, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna (Nasdaq: ANNA) is pleased to announce the near-term onset of production at the Longanesi field, a landmark achievement in the Company’s journey to becoming a leading provider of sustainable natural gas in Europe. This milestone underscores AleAnna’s dedication to utilizing advanced technologies and adhering to responsible development practices to ensure the delivery of secure and reliable domestic energy solutions.









Longanesi Field









Located in the Province of Ravenna in Northern Italy, the Longanesi field (AleAnna Italia SpA, working interest 33.5% and Società Padana Energia Srl, operator with 66.5% working interest) is a cornerstone of AleAnna’s diverse portfolio. Through Longanesi development, AleAnna and its partner demonstrated the successful construction, testing, and commissioning of critical infrastructure, including wells, pipelines, and facilities.





AleAnna leveraged state-of-the-art subsurface technologies to assist in developing the first five wells, which contain net recoverable Proved natural gas reserves of 17.3 Bcf, net Probable reserves of 10.6 Bcf and net Possible reserves of 10.7 Bcf according to DeGolyer and MacNaughton, AleAnna’s independent reserves auditor. Longanesi is characterized by high permeability turbidite reservoirs similar to those found in deepwater Gulf of Mexico fields, and is expected to produce with moderate decline rates for several years ensuring a predictable and strong EBITDA profile. With the help of advanced 3D seismic technologies AleAnna has identified several opportunities for expansion of Longanesi, adding a management-estimated potential 75 Bcf to existing Longanesi resources.





A phased development approach underscores AleAnna's commitment to strengthening Italy's long term energy security while supporting the global transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy. By advancing current and future investments at Longanesi, AleAnna aims to address the gap in natural gas supply left by the loss of Russian gas imports, made even more critical during the cold winter season with gas storage levels reaching unusually low levels across Europe, thereby reinforcing the need for Italian domestic energy resilience.





On December 19, 2024 AleAnna announced that it had signed a multiyear gas sales agreement for its share of Longanesi production with Shell Energy Europe Ltd.









Management Commentary









In a joint statement, Bill Dirks, Executive Director, and Marco Brun, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “The start-up of Longanesi will represent a key achievement in Aleanna's strategy and a decisive step towards strengthening Italy's energy security and supporting Europe's transition to sustainable energy. By leveraging advanced technologies and strategic investments, we are committed to delivering secure, reliable and cleaner energy solutions that meet the challenges of an evolving energy landscape.”









About AleAnna









AleAnna is a technology-driven energy company focused on bringing sustainability and new supplies of low-carbon natural gas and RNG to Italy, aligning traditional energy operations with renewable solutions, with developments like the Longanesi field leading the way in supporting a responsible energy transition. With three conventional gas discoveries in Italy already made and fourteen new natural gas exploration projects planned this decade, AleAnna plays a pivotal role in Italy’s energy transition. Italy’s extensive infrastructure, featuring 33,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three major gas storage facilities, and a strong base of existing RNG facilities, aligns with AleAnna’s commitment to sustainability. AleAnna’s RNG projects’ portfolio includes three plants under development and almost 100 projects representing approximately €1.1 billion potential investment in the next few years. AleAnna operates regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome, Italy.









