ALE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.85, changing hands as high as $60.28 per share. Allete Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.22 per share, with $84.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.23.

