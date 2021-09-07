ALE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.87, changing hands as low as $66.58 per share. Allete Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALE's low point in its 52 week range is $49.91 per share, with $73.0995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.55.

