$ALDX stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALDX stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,853,933 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALDX:
$ALDX Insider Trading Activity
$ALDX insiders have traded $ALDX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE sold 3,400,000 shares for an estimated $4,828,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ALDX stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP added 650,000 shares (+130.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,243,500
- INVESCO LTD. removed 626,604 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,126,753
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 476,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,379,975
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 412,559 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,058,669
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC added 396,489 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,978,480
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 345,748 shares (+114.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,725,282
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 290,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,447,100
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ALDX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.