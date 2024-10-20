News & Insights

Aldoro Resources Strengthens Position with License Renewal and Capital Boost

October 20, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has successfully renewed and transferred its Kameelburg prospecting licenses to its joint venture company, enhancing its mineral exploration prospects in Namibia. The company also bolstered its financial position by raising approximately $1.5 million from selling shares in Aurum Resources Limited. These strategic moves aim to strengthen Aldoro’s foothold in critical mineral projects.

