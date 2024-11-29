News & Insights

Aldoro Resources Secures Strong Support in AGM

November 29, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd. has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including key director elections and performance rights issues, being carried overwhelmingly. Investors showed significant support for the company’s strategic decisions, reflecting confidence in its management and future direction. This outcome could bolster Aldoro’s position in the market, making it a company to watch for stock market enthusiasts.

