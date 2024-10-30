News & Insights

Stocks

Aldoro Resources Begins Trenching at Kameelburg Project

October 30, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has initiated a pre-drill trenching program at its Kameelburg Project following the completion of a comprehensive magnetic survey. The trenching, designed to enhance drill targeting by analyzing geochemical anomalies, is expected to cover seven trenches over the next two weeks, with assay results to follow. This development marks a significant step in Aldoro’s exploration efforts to tap into the project’s rare earth elements and niobium potential.

For further insights into AU:ARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.