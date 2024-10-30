Aldoro Resources Begins Trenching at Kameelburg Project

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has initiated a pre-drill trenching program at its Kameelburg Project following the completion of a comprehensive magnetic survey. The trenching, designed to enhance drill targeting by analyzing geochemical anomalies, is expected to cover seven trenches over the next two weeks, with assay results to follow. This development marks a significant step in Aldoro’s exploration efforts to tap into the project’s rare earth elements and niobium potential.

For further insights into AU:ARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.