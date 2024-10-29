News & Insights

Aldoro Resources Announces AGM Changes and New Resolutions

October 29, 2024 — 01:39 am EDT

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd. has rescheduled its annual general meeting to November 29, 2024, and introduced new resolutions for shareholders to consider, including the issuance of performance rights to directors and options to Xcel Capital Pty Ltd. Shareholders are advised to submit a replacement proxy form if they wish to vote on these additional resolutions. This development could impact the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence.

