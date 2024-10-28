Aldoro Resources Advances Kameelburg Project in Namibia

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has renewed its Exclusive Prospecting Licenses for the Kameelburg Project in Namibia, marking a significant milestone in their exploration activities. The company achieved a promising 62.4% niobium recovery rate in metallurgical tests, aligning with global standards, and has secured additional funding of $2.17 million to support upcoming drilling initiatives. These developments position Aldoro to advance confidently in the niobium and rare earth elements sector.

