Aldi’s 7 Best Premade Meals To Save You Money

For many households, grocery shopping in the summer months means stocking up on low-effort meals to enjoy. Luckily, Aldi has a wide range of premade meals for grocery shoppers to add to their carts and not have to worry about budgeting in any additional ingredients.

Make meal planning easy and affordable every day of the week. Here are Aldi’s seven best premade meals to save you extra money. GOBankingRates pulled these prices from Instacart, but shoppers should check in with their nearest Aldi location for the most accurate prices.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 16″ Pepperoni Deli Pizza

Price: $7.95

After a long day, one of the easiest meals you can cook for dinner is a pizza. The Mama Cozzi’s brand was inducted into Aldi’s 2022 Fan Favorites lineup, making it a crowd favorite and one every household can enjoy.

Avocado Bacon Ranch Salad

Price: $4.39

Salad kits can go the distance if you put your mind to it. Serve this avocado bacon ranch salad kit as a side dish to a meal like pizza or add in additional toppings to take it to the next yummy level.

Seasoned Beef for Tacos

Price: $5.93

Taco night is an inexpensive way to feed the whole household and enjoy the leftovers for days to come. According to Instacart, the seasoned beef for tacos sold at Aldi is $1.24 per pound. Price estimate may vary depending on your Aldi store prices and the amount of pounds you purchase.

Park Street Deli BBQ Pulled Pork

Price: $8.25

You can get in on the BBQ fun this summer without breaking the bank. Park Street Deli’s seasoned and smoked pulled pork with barbecue sauce comes fully cooked and easy to heat up and serve. Don’t forget to get some buns and add in baked beans or a salad for the side dish.

Northern Catch Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Kit

Price: $1.95

Working from home and needing a light, low-cost lunch? You’re covered with Northern Catch’s ready-to-eat tuna salad kit. This kit includes ready-made tuna salad and crackers for a quick, protein-fueled lunch designed to carry you throughout the workday.

Priano Three Cheese Tortellini

Price: $7.15

Priano’s three cheese tortellini is a family-size premade meal which only takes three minutes to get dinner ready. Add in your favorite protein, vegetables or both when cooking for an extra savory pasta dish enjoyed by everyone.

Park Street Deli Macaroni & Cheese

Price: $3.25

Need a comfort food dish? Add Park Street Deli’s macaroni and cheese to your Aldi shopping cart. In just a few minutes, mac and cheese is ready after heating it up and serving it. Enjoy it on its own or pair it with another side dish like a salad or chili.

