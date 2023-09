LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The UK arm of German discount supermarket Aldi said on Monday it would invest 1.4 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) in the two-year period to the end of 2024 as it reported a rise in profit in its 2022 year.

($1 = 0.8175 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.