Aldi UK to increase investment as profit rises

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The UK arm of German discount supermarket Aldi said on Monday it would increase its investment in the period to end-2024 to 1.4 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) as it reported a rise in profit in 2022.

Aldi UK, Britain's fourth largest supermarket with a 10.1% market share and along with rival Lidl GB its fastest growing, said it would continue to expand its store and distribution networks, revamp existing stores and invest in technology.

Aldi UK said 2022 sales rose almost 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) to 15.5 billion pounds as its appeal grew during a cost of living crisis.

Operating profit increased to 178.7 million pounds, versus 60.2 million pounds in 2021, representing a margin of 1.2%.

The 2021 outcome was dented by major investment in COVID-related measures.

($1 = 0.8171 pounds)

