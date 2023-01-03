Aldi UK says December sales up 26%

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi ALDIEI.UL said its sales in December rose 26% compared to the previous year, partly reflecting the opening of new stores.

Aldi UK and Ireland said on Tuesday its sales topped 1.4 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) in December for the first time.

($1 = 0.8364 pounds)

