Aldi UK says December sales up 26%

Credit: REUTERS/ANNA DRIVER

January 03, 2023 — 03:21 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi ALDIEI.UL said its sales in December rose 26% compared to the previous year, partly reflecting the opening of new stores.

Aldi UK and Ireland said on Tuesday its sales topped 1.4 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) in December for the first time.

($1 = 0.8364 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.