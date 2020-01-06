Aldi UK sales rise 7.9% in Christmas period

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Aldi UK ALDIEI.UL, the British arm of the German discount supermarket, said its total sales rose 7.9% in the four weeks to Dec. 24 year-on-year, driven by strong growth in beers, wines and spirits as well as its range of premium products.

The firm, the UK's fifth biggest grocery chain with a market share of 8%, said sales over the four weeks topped 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) for the first time.

Aldi said sales measured on a like-for-like basis were positive during the period but it did not provide a figure.

The firm trails market leader Tesco TSCO.L, Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Asda WMT.N and Morrisons MRW.L, but along with fellow German-owned discounter Lidl has been winning market share from the big four with an aggressive programme of store openings.

Aldi currently trades from 874 UK stores and said it remains on track to achieve its long-term target of 1,200 stores by 2025.

Its stated focus is on sales growth, new stores and customer numbers rather than short term profits. In 2018, while its sales rose 11%, its operating profit fell 26%.

($1 = 0.7644 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

