US Markets

Aldi UK sales edge higher in December year-on-year

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said on Monday its sales in December rose 0.4% compared to the previous year, when spending was higher than usual due to a COVID-19 lockdown and temporary closure of bars and restaurants.

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said on Monday its sales in December rose 0.4% compared to the previous year, when spending was higher than usual due to a COVID-19 lockdown and temporary closure of bars and restaurants.

Aldi UK and Ireland said its sales were up 8.1% versus 2019, before the pandemic impacted trading.

The group, privately owned by Aldi Sud ALDIEI.UL, is Britain's fifth largest supermarket group with a 7.7% market share.

It highlighted the performance of its premium "Specially Selected" range, which notched up its highest ever sales, and strong demand for beers, wines and spirits.

"As we look ahead, the top priority for most families this year will be managing their household budgets in the face of rising living costs," said Chief Executive Giles Hurley.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle/Keith Weir)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular