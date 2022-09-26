Aldi UK profit slides 79% in 2021

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi on Monday reported a 79% fall in 2021 operating profit, blaming investment in prices, staff and pandemic-related expenses.

Aldi ALDIEI.UL, which earlier this month overtook Morrisons to become Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket group, said operating profit was 60.2 million pounds ($63.8 million) in 2021, down from 287.7 million pounds in 2020.

It said trading had accelerated quickly in the past six months as pandemic restrictions were lifted and rising living costs affected shopping habits.

($1 = 0.9433 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

