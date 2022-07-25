Aldi UK awards store staff second pay rise this year

Adds detail

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - German-owned discount supermarket group Aldi UK said on Monday it was awarding its store staff a second pay rise this year in another indication of Britain's tight labour market.

Many UK employers are offering higher pay deals in the face of staff shortages and accelerating prices. The Bank of England is watching settlements closely as it weighs the risk that a jump in inflation to a 40-year high of 9.4% becomes embedded in the economy.

Aldi UK, which trades from 970 stores across Britain, said that from September about 26,000 store assistants would receive a minimum of 10.50 pounds ($12.57) an hour nationally and 11.95 pounds in London - rises of 4% and 3.5% respectively.

Rates had gone up from 9.55 pounds to 10.10 pounds nationally and from 11.07 pounds to 11.55 pounds in London in February.

Aldi is Britain's fifth-largest supermarket group after market leader Tesco TSCO.L, Sainsbury's SBRY.L, Asda and Morrisons. All have raised pay this year.

($1 = 0.8356 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and David Holmes)

