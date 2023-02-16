Aldi to recruit over 6,000 across the UK this year

February 16, 2023 — 02:37 am EST

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discounter Aldi said on Thursday it was looking to hire more than 6,000 workers in the UK, as part of its expansion plans.

Aldi said new stores were planned in Norwich and Newcastle in England, and that it was also recruiting for 450 jobs across its 11 regional distribution centres.

