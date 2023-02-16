Aldi to recruit over 6,000 across the UK this year

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discounter Aldi said on Thursday it was looking to hire more than 6,000 workers in the UK, as part of its expansion plans.

Aldi said new stores were planned in Norwich and Newcastle in England, and that it was also recruiting for 450 jobs across its 11 regional distribution centres.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.