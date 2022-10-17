Aldi to recruit 1,000 workers in Spain in fourth quarter

German discount supermarket chain Aldi said on Monday it is looking to recruit 1,000 workers in Spain during the last quarter of the year, ahead of the festive season.

The company said it plans to increase the number of workers hired in the country by 16% to 7,500 following an expansion in stores across different Spanish regions.

Aldi is among the eight biggest supermarket chains in Spain by number of customers, according to recent data from consulting firm Kantar.

Aldi's British arm is also looking to recruit 3,000 workers ahead of the holiday season.

