Aldi to create 1,200 more UK jobs this year

Aldi, Britain's fifth-largest supermarket group, will create an additional 1,200 jobs this year in the United Kingdom, which will boost its total new jobs in the UK to 4,000 for the year, the company said on Wednesday.

By 2025, Aldi aims to have 1,200 stores in the United Kingdom.

German-owned discount supermarket Lidl said earlier this month that it plans to open over 25 new stores in the next six months, creating 1,000 jobs.

