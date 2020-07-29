Aldi to create 1,200 more UK jobs this year

By 2025, Aldi aims to have 1,200 stores in the United Kingdom.

German-owned discount supermarket Lidl said earlier this month that it plans to open over 25 new stores in the next six months, creating 1,000 jobs.

