Aldi is Turning Off Its Lights to Save You Money — Here’s How It Will Work

German discount supermarket Aldi is taking action to keep food prices low for its customers. Aldi will be turning off lights across all of its stores this month — including 2,300 stores in the U.S. — to reduce energy bills and lower the company’s carbon footprint, as first reported by The Telegraph.

The Telegraph reported that this decision follows a trial earlier this year where the company turned off lights at four stores.

The move aligns with the company’s core values, which Business Insider says involves maintaining low prices through frugality. The discount store relies on its brand of products, rotating limited-time items and keeping stores small to keep costs and prices low.

An Aldi spokesperson told The Telegraph that the company has also started using energy-efficient lighting at its locations to “reduce our energy consumption by around 10%, whilst maintaining an excellent in store experience for our customers.”

Prices for food at home jumped 7.1% between April 2022 and April 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and as reported by Insider. But at the end of May, Insider says Aldi lowered pricing on more than 250 items throughout the U.S.

“We don’t want high grocery prices to get in the way of Americans doing what they love this summer, so we’re taking charge to champion value in a way that only ALDI can. We’re reducing our already low prices on some of the season’s most popular items to make sure summer plans aren’t disrupted,” Aldi U.S. co-president Dave Rinaldo announced in a statement.

Aldi says this move should save American shoppers over $60 million.

