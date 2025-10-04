Aldi, Family Dollar and 17 More Retailers That Accept SNAP Payments on Uber Eats

This shift could be a game-changer for millions of Americans. Still, as with any new benefit, there are some fine print details to know before hitting “check out.”

Putting healthy food on the table is a challenge for many Americans, especially those on a tight budget. Plus, your budget is competing with other line items like transportation and housing. So does the time it takes to scope out items from grocery stores.

But now, Uber Eats may be able to help you cut down on some of that time and get you affordable food. Thanks to a recent expansion, those using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) benefits can order groceries from the variety of retailers below and have them delivered to their door. Before pressing the order button though, you’ll need to understand the fine print first.

Not sure if you qualify for SNAP? Find out the qualifications and how to apply here.

Places That Accept SNAP on Uber Eats

Though this isn’t a totally exhaustive list, here is a list of national grocery stores and other retailers where you can use your SNAP/EBT benefits, according to Uber Eats’ website.

Aldi

7-Eleven

CVS

Family Dollar

Walgreens

Wegmans

You’ll also find these regional and speciality retailers as well:

ACME

Andronico’s

Albertsons

Balducci’s

FoodMaxx

Giant Eagle

Meijer

Safeway

Randalls

Shaw’s

Vons

Jewel-Osco

Star Market

Basically, you don’t need to head to a traditional grocery store to find SNAP-approved items anymore. That means it’s easier in many ways to access groceries wherever you are.

How Does SNAP Work on Uber Eats?

You can add your EBT card directly onto the Uber Eats app, according to Uber Eats’ website. Once you link the card, you can browse through participating retailers and find SNAP-eligible items. When it comes time to check out, select your EBT card.

Yes, you may be able to find items like meat, dairy, bread and other pantry basics. But you’ll most likely not be able to get household supplies or hot prepared meals. So that means you will most likely need a backup payment option for items that aren’t covered under the SNAP/EBT benefits.

Reading the Fine Print

While it may feel promising that you have more ways to use your SNAP benefits, there are some caveats that you need to be aware of. For one, you can only use EBT payments with SNAP eligible items, so items like delivery fees and such aren’t included. Same goes with non-eligible items like cleaning supplies and certain grocery items.

Uber Eats is running a promotion where you don’t have to pay delivery changes for the first three months, so you might find some relief there. Still, if you want to tip the delivery driver or use Uber Eats past the promotional period, you may find that your overall bill will increase.

If you do have an order with non-eligible items, you will need an additional method of payment.

Before checking out, keep in mind that the estimated price may not be the final cost. If you buy produce or meat, for example, the final price could be higher or lower depending on the weight of the item in many cases. If your SNAP benefits can’t cover it, your backup payment method will be charged.

