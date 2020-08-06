Aldeyra's (ALDX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Pipeline in Focus

Lexington, MA-based Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of novel therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP) leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes and Scavenger Receptor A. The pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in phase III testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in phase II testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Aldeyra beat earnings expectations by 29.17% in the last reported quarter. Over the trailing four quarters, it surpassed earnings estimates on three occasions, the average surprise being 8.45%.

Currently, Aldeyra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings: Aldeyra incurred a loss of 25 cents beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 34 cents.

Revenues: In the absence of a marketed product, Aldeyra is yet to generate any revenues.

Key Stats: Research and development expenses were $4.9, down 54.2% year-over-year. General and administrative expenses were $2.2 in the second quarter, down 29% on a yearly basis.

2020 Guidance: Aldeyra expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2020 will be able to fund its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements at least through the end of 2022.

