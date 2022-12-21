Markets
ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Submits NDA For ADX-2191

December 21, 2022 — 07:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA for ADX-2191 for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. A Type C meeting with the FDA to discuss the completion of clinical development of ADX-2191 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy is planned for the first half of 2023.

ADX-2191 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma.

The company expects results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-2191 in retinitis pigmentosa in the first half of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.