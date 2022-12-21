Aldeyra Therapeutics Submits NDA For ADX-2191

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA for ADX-2191 for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. A Type C meeting with the FDA to discuss the completion of clinical development of ADX-2191 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy is planned for the first half of 2023.

ADX-2191 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma.

The company expects results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-2191 in retinitis pigmentosa in the first half of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

