News & Insights

US Markets
ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics' skin disease drug succeeds in mid-stage study

December 19, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Written by Mariam Sunny and Puyaan Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a type of chronic skin disease was safe and well tolerated in a mid-stage study.

The drug, ADX‑629, also helped reduce the severity of eczema symptoms in adult patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said.

ADX‑629 belongs to a class of medicines called RASP modulators designed to reduce levels of specific inflammation-causing chemical compounds.

Atopic dermatitis is characterized by itchy, dry, and inflamed skin and affects about 16.5 million adults and more than 9.6 million children in the United States, according to Aldeyra.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Tasim Zahid)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.