Aldeyra Therapeutics' skin disease drug succeeds in mid-stage study

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a type of chronic skin disease was safe and well tolerated in a mid-stage study.

The drug, ADX‑629, also helped reduce the severity of eczema symptoms in adult patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said.

ADX‑629 belongs to a class of medicines called RASP modulators designed to reduce levels of specific inflammation-causing chemical compounds.

Atopic dermatitis is characterized by itchy, dry, and inflamed skin and affects about 16.5 million adults and more than 9.6 million children in the United States, according to Aldeyra.

