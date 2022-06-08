Markets
Aldeyra Therapeutics Reports Positive Results Of TRANQUILITY-2 Trial Of Reproxalap

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) reported the achievement of the primary endpoint in the phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 trial of reproxalap, an investigational new drug candidate, for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company noted that Reproxalap was statistically superior to vehicle for each of the two prespecified primary endpoints, Schirmer test and 10 mm Schirmer test responder proportions after a single day of dosing.

The company expects a Type B Pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in the third quarter of 2022, followed by a potential NDA submission.

