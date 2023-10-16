Aldeyra Therapeutics Falls After FDA Indicated Addl. Clinical Trial For Reproxalap For Dry Eye

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) shares are falling more than 58 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced that the FDA, in a review related to its new drug application for Reproxalap for dry eye disease, opined that the data is not supporting the clinical relevance of the ocular signs to support dry eye indication. Even after the submission of responses, the FDA indicated that Aldeyra needs to conduct an additional clinical trial to satisfy efficacy requirements.

In an SEC filing, Aldeyra noted that, based on the time remaining in the NDA review cycle, the FDA may not be in the position to approve the NDA for Reproxalap on or about the Prescription Drug User Fee Act PDUFA target action date of November 23.

Currently, ALDX is trading at $2.39, down 56.98 percent from the previous close of $5.43 on a volume of 9,352,972.

